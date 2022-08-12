Soccer Superstar Erling Haaland Strikes Viaplay Deal; Walter Hill To Receive Venice Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award; Warner Bros. Discovery Orders Aussie Trio; ‘The Voice Generations’ Portugal – Global Briefs

Walter Hill To Receive Venice Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award

Walter Hill will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The award is dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry. Hill will receive the award at a ceremony on Tuesday, September 6 in the festival’s Sala Grande cinema before a screening of his latest film Dead For A Dollar, which screens Out of Competition. The film stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, and Benjamin Bratt. In a statement accepting the award, Hill said: “In the film world, one knows it’s a great honor to be invited for a special screening at the Venice Film Festival. With my new film Dead For A Dollar, this is the fourth time that I’ve been so fortunate, and now this award makes me yet more grateful. My thanks to Alberto Barbera, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan, Cartier, and the entire film community that has given me so much support and encouragement over the years. Thank you all, you’ve made an old man happy.” The Venice film festival runs from August 31 to September 10.

Warner Bros. Discovery Orders ‘Outback Farm’ Spin-Off; Re-Ups ‘Aussie Gold Hunters’ & ‘Outback Opal Hunters’

Discovery+ and Quest have ordered Outback spin-off Outback Farm and commissioned new seasons of Aussie Gold Hunters and Outback Opal Hunters. In Outback Farm, the young Haighs family will be spotlighted as they head out on an adventure in the inhospitable heart of Australia’s northern territory. The other two shows are two of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most popular Australian imports and will return for a sixth and eighth season respectively. Victoria Noble, VP Commissioning Factual, at Warner Bros. Discovery UK, described them as “fan favourites” and said Outback Farm will “offer unique insight into the incredible story of the Haigh family.”

‘The Voice Generations’ Travels To Portugal

The Voice Generations has been picked up for its third local adaptation in Portugal by broadcaster RTP 1. The spin-off of ITV Studios’ smash format The Voice will contain two episodes of two hour shows and be produced by Shine Iberia, with auditions taking place later this month. The show sees groups of talented singers and musicians from different generations battle it out on The Voice stage for glory. The original format has been adapted in 72 territories and spawned multiple other spin-offs including The Voice Kids, The Voice Senior, The Voice Teens, The Voice All Stars and The Voice Rap.