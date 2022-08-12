Soccer Superstar Erling Haaland Strikes Viaplay Deal; Walter Hill To Receive Venice Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award; Warner Bros. Discovery Orders Aussie Trio; ‘The Voice Generations’ Portugal – Global Briefs

Manchester City Soccer Superstar Erling Haaland Strikes Viaplay Deal
Manchester City’s new star signing Erling Haaland has struck a long-term partnership with Nordic streamer Viaplay and will feature in an exclusive documentary. Haaland – The Big Decision is the first show to emerge from the partnership, which will also see the Norwegian become a Viaplay ambassador in nine European countries, coming a few months after Viaplay signed a similar deal with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. The doc follows Haaland – one of European football’s most talented players – as he decided last Spring whether to join Manchester City, the club he made his Premier League debut for last weekend with two goals. His father Alfie Haaland, who played in the Premier League for eight years, will join Viaplay’s Premier League broadcasts as an expert analyst, as the Nordic group pushes further into the sports rights game, most recently acquiring Premier Sports. “A Nordic phenomenon stepping onto the global stage – Erling and Viaplay complement each other perfectly,” said Anders Jensen, the CEO and President of Viaplay Group. Meanwhile, Viaplay has commissioned Banijay Sweden label Meter TV for reality adventure show The Journey – 15 Days in Nepal, in which six celebrities travel through the deepest depths of the Nepalese jungle.
