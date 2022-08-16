EOne Chief Darren Throop Will Step Down At End Of Year

Darren Throop will step down from his role as president and CEO of eOne at the end of the year.

Hasbro, which bought eOne for $4 billion in 2019, announced his departure this morning, indicating it would articulate a full transition plan before Throop’s exit becomes final.

“Darren built a team with deep passion, creativity and talent and, on behalf of all of us at Hasbro, I thank him for his steadfast leadership,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said. “Entertainment continues to be a cornerstone of our strategy. With over 200 projects in development across film, scripted and unscripted television, the eOne team is working on over 35 development projects for Hasbro brands. … Darren’s vision and legacy will be felt for years, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Hasbro’s roster of properties includes Transformers, Magic, D&D, Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Power Rangers and Play-Doh.

Throop last year was also elected chairman of the board at Imax. His three-decade-plus run in the entertainment business began when he founded an independent music store in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It expanded to become a larger chain across Canada and, a couple of incarnations later, was renamed EntertainmentOne. From its origins in music, eOne expanded into film and TV. As it cultivated its own original properties, eOne became a force in international distribution, handling shows like The Walking Dead for AMC until 2019.

“As eOne and Hasbro have hit their stride, we have already begun to see what is possible working together. We have been working towards this milestone from the moment eOne joined Hasbro, and I’m proud to see the vision being realized through Hasbro’s shared passion for creativity and storytelling. Looking to the future, I have tremendous confidence in Hasbro and eOne leadership to continue to build on eOne’s track record of bringing outstanding entertainment to audiences,” Throop said. “I have had the privilege of leading eOne for more than 20 years and I am incredibly proud of the team, and what we built together. I want to thank the visionary leaders, world-class colleagues, and extraordinary eOners, past and present, who made this amazing adventure possible.”