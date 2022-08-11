Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Charter To Phase Out Spectrum Originals Amid Rising Production Costs & Shifting Video Strategy
Read the full story

TV Talk Podcast: Memo To The TV Academy, Let’s Put John Oliver In His Proper Place

By Dominic Patten, Pete Hammond

Deadline

“We actually have the answers,” jokes Pete Hammond on what needs to be repaired by the TV Academy in today’s TV Talk podcast. “We want to talk about what we would do fix some of these egregious problems here,” Deadline’s Awards columnist adds.

Well, perhaps Pete half jokes.

Seriously, take a listen here at what the near in-full agreement Hammond and Deadline’s Senior Editor/Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten have to say in their audio memo to the group behind the Emmys – and be warned, we poke some bears and categories:

As you can hear above, we ask Last Night Tonight with John Oliver and its esteemed host to join us in our crusade to recategorize the Emmys, and more. Not saying Succession, but kind of saying Succession, if you know what we mean?

Also, in today’s podcast Pete chats with Adrien Brody.

The Oscar winner and Winning Time star goes deep on his Emmy nomination this year in the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his two-episode appearance in Season 3 of Succession.

With that, remember, TV Talk is back every week as we lead up to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC on September 12. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to Deadline’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad