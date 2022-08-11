TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4.

Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Related Story Emmy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & More

The following juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 3:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Arcane • Happy Progress Day! • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel, Art Direction

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • Boyd In 3D • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

The House • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad, Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Marco Marco, Costume Designer

Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

We’re Here • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist

Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist

Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist

Presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 4, will be:

Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

Brad Colwell, Creative Director

Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director