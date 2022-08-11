TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4.
Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
The following juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 3:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Arcane • Happy Progress Day! • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Julien Georgel, Art Direction
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • Boyd In 3D • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist
The House • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix
Kecy Salangad, Animator
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Marco Marco, Costume Designer
Patryq Howell, Costume Designer
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen, Makeup Artist
We’re Here • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist
Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist
Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist
Presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 4, will be:
Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director
Brad Colwell, Creative Director
Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director
