Emily Hampshire Set For R-Rated Spyglass Media Group Comedy ‘D-Day’

EXCLUSIVE: It’s been a while since we’ve had a raunchy female feature comedy– arguably since 2017’s Girls Trip, however, here comes D-Day from Spyglass Media Group with Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire attached to star.

The pic, written by One Day at a Time scribes Becky Mann, Audra Sielaff and Andy Roth follows newly divorced and sexually inexperienced Kate, as she’s encouraged by her friends to get back out there. Of course Kate has certain standards so she’s not going to settle for just anyone but she’s determined to make her ex’s wedding day her D-Day.

Betsy Thomas, the creator of TBS’ My Boys, will be making her feature directorial debut here.

Thomas tells Deadline, “I am so thrilled to work with the immensely talented Emily Hampshire to bring this hilariously randy script to life.”

D-Day is produced by Level 1 Entertainment’s Bill Todman Jr (X-Men, Grandma’s Boy) and Edward Milstein (Grandma’s Boy). Spyglass’ Chairman and CEO, Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production, are executive producing with Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, VP of Production & Development, overseeing the project on behalf of Spyglass. Limor Hakim is co-producing for Level 1 Entertainment.

For six seasons, Hampshire played Stevie Budd on the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek. She can currently be seen in Chapelwaite on EPIX and in the upcoming thriller series The Rig on Amazon. Hampshire will release her first graphic novel Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch in partnership with Z2 Comics this October and is set to co-write, executive produce and star as the title character in the Norman Lear reboot of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

In addition to My Boys, Thomas has also directed episodes of NBC’s Superstore and ABC’s Home Economics.

Mann and Sielaff’s writing credits also include FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fox’s Raising Hope and ABC’s The Real O’Neals. Roth’s credits include Amazon’s With Love, Netflix’s Paradise PD and FX’s Anger Management.

Hampshire is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists, ID and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Thomas is repped by CAA, Artists First and Jacoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Mann & Sielaff are repped by Culture Creative and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Roth is repped by Verve and Jacoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Level 1 Entertainment is repped by Jeff Finkelstein of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.