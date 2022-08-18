‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English.

The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers.

Click through a gallery of first-look images above.

Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned production company Drama Republic, which made the scribe’s BBC drama The Honourable Woman, The English is billed as taking “the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, love and power.”

It is, in fact, Wolf Gait Productions, a joint venture of Drama Republic and Blick’s Eight Rooks. Blick and Blunt are executive producers, alongside Greg Brenman and Mona Qureshi. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) is producer.

All3Media International has international sales rights.