Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations.
The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions.
The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four screens, making it difficult to determine the specific warning.
I’m literally watching Dr Strangelove right now with the #TCMParty crowd. pic.twitter.com/5OPCYAZh7m
— Frank Wells (@FrankTracy) September 1, 2022
