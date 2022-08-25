Elin Hilderbrand Novel ‘The Perfect Couple’ Being Adapted Into Limited Series By 21 Laps At Netflix; Jenna Lamia Set As Showrunner & EP

Elin Hilderbrand‘s New York Times bestselling novel The Perfect Couple is being developed into a limited series at Netflix by 21 Laps (Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone) as part of their overall deal. Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, Resident Alien) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The murder mystery series follows Celeste Otis who, on the Fourth of July, is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, everyone at the party is suddenly a suspect.

The 6-episode project also hails from The Jackal Group which is set to produce.

The Perfect Couple is created by showrunner and executive producer Lamia. Also executive producing are 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Josh Barry; Hilderbrand; for The Jackal Group, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady.

21 Laps is the production company behind Stranger Things, whose record-breaking fourth season ranks No. 1 on the Netflix Most Popular of all time TV list in English. 21 Laps also produces Shadow and Bone and Unsolved Mysteries, both of which launch new seasons within the next year, along with their Limited Series adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning Bestseller All The Light We Can Not See.

Deadline recently announced exclusively the development of Hilderbrand’s novel The Hotel Nantucket at Warner Bros. Television from Krull & Co. Her novel 28 Summers is being adapted for film by MRC Film.

Hilderbrand is repped by UTA, InkWell Management, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Lamia is the screenwriter of Amazon’s upcoming feature release My Best Friend’s Exorcism. Previously, she was a consulting producer on Good Girls for NBC, and a co-executive producer on Awkward for MTV. Additionally, she’s currently playing Judy Cooper on SyFy/Peacock’s Resident Alien.