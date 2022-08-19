Skip to main content
Elijah Wood Joining Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ In Season Long Guest Arc

Elijah Woods Yellow Jackets
Autumn de Wilde/Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

More intriguing casting news for season 2 of YellowjacketsShowtime announced today that Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) is joining the Emmy-nominated drama.

Wood will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming. That’s all the pay network is saying about his role for now.

Wood starred as hobbit Frodo Baggins in the trilogy The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and Return of the King, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings. He will next be seen starring in the upcoming films L.A. Rush and The Toxic Avenger, a superhero comedy horror film.

Most recently he appeared in No Man of God, which he also produced, that debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Previously, he starred in Come to Daddy, along with the comedy series Wilfred and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

In the last week, Showtime announced two additions to the drama for its second season — Lauren Ambrose, will play the adult version of Van, and Simone Kessell, who will play the adult Lottie Matthews.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is up for for seven Emmy Awards next month, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series will go into production later this month in Vancouver.

