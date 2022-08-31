‘Echoes’ Dethrones ‘The Sandman’ In Netflix’s Top 10, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Extends Streak

Echoes, a mystery limited series from up-and-coming Australian TV creator Vanessa Gazy has surged in viewing in its first full week of release. Launching with little fanfare, the series, starring Michelle Monaghan and executive produced by 13 Reasons Why‘s Brian Yorkey, logged 68.5M hours viewed during the week of Aug. 22 jumping from #5 last week to #2 in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 for English-language series. It pushed The Sandman (53.8M) to #2 in its fourth week after a three-week reign at #1.

Three new English-language series made it to the Top 10 in their first weekend of release, legal comedy-drama Partner Track at #7 with 16.7M hours viewed and the unscripted Selling the OC at #6 with 18.9M and Glow Up S4 at #10 with 14.3M.

On the non-English side, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has finally slowed down, with its viewing slipping week-to-week for the first time after seven consecutive weeks of growth. Still, the hit Korean drama remained at #1 with 53.9M hours viewed

It has now held the top spot in Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for non-English series for seven of its eight weeks to date, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3. The show’s tally on Netflix’s all-time chart, which is supposed to be based on the first 28 days of release, also continues to climb somehow. It is now at 369.7M at #6.