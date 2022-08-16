‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ Gets Amazon Series Order With Tamera Mowry-Housley As Host

Amazon Prime Video has given a series greenlight to Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge with Tamera Mowry-Housley as host. The unscripted series, which had been in development, will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this winter.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge invites America’s best bakers to step into the world of Dr. Seuss and use their imaginations to craft creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. Hosted by Mowry-Housley, in each episode bakers will be given a challenge based around Seuss characters and stories. Their work will be judged by pastry chef Clarice Lam and pastry chef and cake designer Joshua John Russell, based on taste, creativity, and storytelling.

The series marks a rare unscripted television extension of the Dr. Seuss brand, which is better known for animated features such as Horton Hears A Who! and The Grinch and Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is produced by Amazon Studios, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Super Delicious. Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen and Joanna Vernetti from Super Delicious serve as executive producers. President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Susan Brandt is also an executive producer.

Mowry-Housley co-hosted the talk show The Real for six seasons, sharing in a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. She was also the host of Hulu’s baking competition series Baker’s Dozen, and served as a judge alongside Martha Stewart and Chris Hessney on HGTV’s design competition show, Table Wars.