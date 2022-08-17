Dorian TV Awards: LGBTQ Critics Pick ‘Yellowjackets’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Year’s Best Drama & Comedy

Galeca: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics today announced the winners of its 14th Dorian TV Awards, which recognizes both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ programs. Galeca is comprised of 360 film, TV and pop culture critics and journalists in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. See more of this year’s winners in the list below.

The group chose Showtime’s drama Yellowjackets for Best TV Drama. Melanie Lynskey, star of that searing, decades-spanning mystery-drama, scored Best TV Performance.

ABC’s pointedly funny Abbott Elementary won Best TV Comedy.

Another school-set hit, Netflix’s Heartstopper, scored Best LGBTQ TV Show for its tender and exhilarating tale of friendship, love and romance among British teens.

The group deemed HBO’s Euphoria Most Visually Striking TV Show, while Galeca dubbed Peacock’s over-the-top girl group comedy Girls5eva Campiest TV Show.

The first installment of The White Lotus, writer Mike White’s acerbic HBO anthology, landed Best TV Movie or Miniseries. Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge took Best Supporting TV Performance for her turn as a certain guest with lots of baggage. Interestingly, Coolidge also won Galeca’s Wilde Wit award this year. The honor is normally reserved for comics and late night talk show hosts.

Galeca’s inaugural TV Icon honor came out a tie between Christine Baranski and Cassandra Peterson.

In another special tribute, actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael was named LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”

GALECA’s 14th Dorian Film Awards nominees will be revealed in January.

LIST OF TV WINNERS

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

* Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

BEST TV COMEDY

* Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Hacks (HBO Max)

* Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

* The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

* Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

* Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

* Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

* Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere(HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

* The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

* ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

* Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

* RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

* Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

* Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD

– To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

* Jennifer Coolidge

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV ICON AWARD (TIE)

Gillian Anderson

* Christine Baranski

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

* Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER

* Jerrod Carmichael

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang