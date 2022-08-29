‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ On NBC Casts Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson & More

Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams, have been cast as guest stars in NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

Besides Parton in the lead role, the film will also feature Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas follows Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Parton. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Hudson Hickman will executive produce and Billy Levin will serve as producer.

Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

NBC in May announced that it was getting back into the Parton holiday business after a long and interesting history with NBC — starting in 2015 when she, accompanied by then network entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt on piano, performed “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You” at the network’s upfront presentation.

That same year, she signed a development deal with NBC to develop a series of TV movies based on her songs, stories and “inspiring life.” Her first NBC movie under the deal was Coat Of Many Colors. She followed it up a year later with Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

No longer willing to watch the Hallmark Channel have all the fun, several cable and broadcast nets have announced that they, too, are getting into the Christmas spirit.