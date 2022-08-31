Disney Ponders Creating A Program Similar To Amazon Prime To Drive New Revenue – Report

Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? If the Walt Disney Co. has its way, that’d be CEO Bob Chapek.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is pondering a new membership program that would bundle various Disney products and offer discounts or perks. The membership would resemble Amazon Prime, which offers advantages to its members like free shipping.

Disney, with its theme parks, resorts, merchandise, streaming and more, could create a program that would make it worthwhile for heavy users of its offerings to enlist. The move continues a recent focus by the company to increase revenue, strategies that already have manifested at the theme parks and in the company’s various streaming services. It would also provide a treasure trove of information on spending habits and popular items.

Plans still are being formulated, so no price points or details are being floated for the new service. A launch time frame is also nebulous.

In a telling tidbit, executives at Disney have taken to calling the concept “Disney Prime,” although the WSJ emphasized that won’t be the name.