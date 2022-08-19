Disney To Honor Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell & Ellen Pompeo With Disney Legends Award At D23 Expo

Disney’s D23 Expo will kick off next month with a presentation of this year’s class of Disney Legends, the roster of which was announced today. Per the company, “The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy.”

This year’s honorees are Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tamron Hall will host the ceremony.

“For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world,” said Chapek in a statement today. “I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”

The Disney Legends Awards program begin in 1987 with Fred MacMurray becoming the first Disney Legend. Including this year’s honorees, 304 Disney Legends have been named, including Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Robert Downey Jr., Annette Funicello, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, Angela Lansbury, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Robin Roberts, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Ming-Na Wen, Betty White and Robin Williams.

As part of the same presentation on September 9 at 10:30, Chapek will help kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, dubbed Disney100.

You can see the full lineup for D23 Expo here.