Disney’s Streaming Services Just Passed Netflix In Total Subscribers

Walt Disney’s total DTC subscribers all in totaled 221.1 million for the company’s fiscal third quarter ended in June. That was a big beat for Disney+ and its parent, and also marked the first time anyone has passed Netflix in total streaming subs.

Netflix reported 220.67 million total global subs, after losing almost 1 million for the three months.

Disney’s numbers include Disney+ (152M), ESPN+ (22.8M) and Hulu total, including Live TV, at (46.2M).

Disney is likely to shed some subscribers down the line after losing a bidding war for streaming cricket rights in India, where a big chunk of Disney+ subs are based.

The numbers may shift but this shows just how volatile the streaming business is.

Netflix, the established leader, set off a wave of jitters with an unexpected loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and warned of a potentially steeper loss for the following quarter of up to 2 million. When it came out with loss of just under 1 million subs — about 970,000 — that was viewed in part as a victory. It was the biggest sub loss in the company’s history (saved in part by fourth season of Stranger Things that was released in May).

Media stocks rallied today along with broader markets. Disney is up nearly 5% and Netflix is flat in after-market trading. Disney announced its quarterly numbers just after market close.

MORE