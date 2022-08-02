Diane Warren Responds To Backlash From Beyoncé Fans Over Songwriting Credits On Singer’s New Album

Earlier this morning, Hollywood hitmaker Diane Warren asked what seemed a simple question on Twitter: “How can there be 24 writers on one song?”

But nothing on Twitter is ever simple.

How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

Shortly after Warren’s tweet appeared, Beyoncé fans began replying en masse. It seems the song “Alien Superstar” on her just-released album Renaissance has exactly 24 writers. Warren did not mention the tune or the superstar singer by name, but the Beyhive still took umbrage.

According to Billboard the writers credited on “Alien Superstar” are:

Beyoncé herself

Jay-Z (billed at S. Carter)

Honey Redmond

Christopher Lawrence Penny

Luke Francis Matthew Solomon

Denisia “@Blue_June” Andrews for @Novawav

Brittany “Chi_Coney” Coney for @Novawav

David Debrandon Brown

Dave Hamelin

Timothy Lee McKenzie

Danielle Balbuena

Rami Yacoub

Leven Kali

Atia Boggs P/K/A Ink

Levar Coppin

Saliou Diagne

Mike Dean

Robert Francis Anthony Manzoli

Richard Peter John Fairbrass

Christopher Abbott Bernard Fairbrass

John Michael Holiday

Barbara Ann Teer

Kim Cooper

Peter Rauhofer

After Beyoncé fans churned up a tweetstorm, Warren tried to clarify with, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious,” and then “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount [sic.] of writerrs [sic.]” But the Beyhive wasn’t having any of it.

Finally, this afternoon, Warren wrote, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Beyonce sparked her own controversy recently and had to make her own amends of sorts.

The song “Heated” from Renaissance, which Beyoncé co-wrote with Drake and seven others contains the line, “Spazzin’ on that a**, spazz on that a**.” The word “spaz” is a derogatory reference to spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy which makes it difficult for people to control their muscles.

It was later reported by Deadline’s sister publication, Variety, that Beyoncé’s camp said in a statement, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”