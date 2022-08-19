‘Outlander’s Sam Heughan Circling Sony PlayStation Feature ‘Days Gone’; Sheldon Turner Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Sony minting the start of a cinematic franchise in its big screen take of PlayStation game, Uncharted, which made close to $402M WW, we hear the movie division of its videogame arm, Sony PlayStation Productions, is developing the feature rendition of Days Gone, which Outlander‘s Sam Heughan is circling and Oscar nominated scribe Sheldon Turner is adapting.
The Bend Studios -reated game, which has sold 9M units, is set in the Pacific Northwest after a devastating global pandemic. The game chronicles former motorcycle club member, Deacon St. John, as he fights to survive against the forces of despair and mutated, predatory humans in his quest to find the long lost, presumed dead, love of his life. Heughan will play Deacon St. John. I hear Turner’s script will be a love ballad to motorcycle movies; the bike being Deacon’s sole form of transportation, his horse in this would-be, modern-day western.
Jennifer Klein and Turner are producing through their production company, Vendetta Productions. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are producing for Sony PlayStation Productions.
Turner shared a Golden Globe screenplay win with Jason Reitman and an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for Up in the Air. He has a story by on X-Men: First Class, and wrote Doug Liman’s upcoming Everest, which Klein is also producing. Turner just did a rewrite on Liman’s Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor for Prime Video. Paramount Players recently bought the original pitch Man of War from Turner and Klein. Vendetta is repped by Kevin Marks at Gang Tyre Ramer.
Scottish actor Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser on Starz’s Outlander. He is cast in the upcoming Liman Everest movie and Jim Strouse’s It’s All Coming Back to Me. Heughan’s feature credits include the Kate McKinnon-Mila Kunis comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot. He is repped by UTA.
