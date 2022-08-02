‘Das Boot’ Producer Sky Studios Deutschland Signs Academy Award-Nominated Warner Bros Exec Tobias Rosen For Originals Push

Sky Studios has poached Academy Award-nominated producer Tobias Rosen from Warner Bros. International Television Production to the newly-created role of Vice President in Germany.

Rosen will oversee the Das Boot and Babylon Berlin producer’s slate across Germany, Austria and Switzerland as it targets a “significant increase” in drama and comedy investment. The Comcast-owned pay-TV giant’s production arm is producing 200 originals this year alone.

Rosen joins a few months after his new boss Nils Hartmann was promoted to oversee Sky Studios in Germany and Italy, and the two will work closely alongside Elke Walthelm, Sky Deutschland’s EVP Content, and Sky’s wider content teams in the UK and Italy.

During his Warner stint, he was responsible for acquiring, developing and producing the likes of Disney+’s Sultan City, Amazon Prime Video’s Love Addicts and RTL+’s Club Las Piranjas. Past employers include Relevant Film GmbH and he also produced Academy Award-nominated short film Watu Wote.

Hartmann called Rosen a “brilliant creative executive with strong talent relationships and a deep knowledge of what our customers want across our German-speaking markets.”

“As we target even more ambitious projects with greater scale across Sky Group, Tobias’ track-record in producing premium, talked-about content will enable us to meet that ambition,” he added.

Rosen said: “Sky’s ambition to produce even more world-class content, collaborating with and showcasing German talent on the global stage was too good an opportunity to pass up.”