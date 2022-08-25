‘Danger Force’ Lands Season 3 Renewal At Nickelodeon

EXCLUSIVE: Danger Force has been renewed for a third season set to kick off with a two-part event following the events of Season 2. Production is currently underway in Burbank, California.

The show’s sophomore season ranked as the No. 1 live-action program on cable among kids 6-11, while also ranking No. 1 in its Thursday premiere time slot. Danger Force regularly airs on Nickelodeon on Thursdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+.

When the live-action comedy returns, Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath), and Bose (Luca Luhan) are forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret.

When their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat, Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and his former proteges see a chance to get back to doing what they love the most: protecting the citizens of Swellview.

Danger Force follows four ordinary kids who accidentally acquire extraordinary superpowers as they struggle to keep their identities a secret. Under the guidance of indestructible veteran superhero Captain Man and his odd-but-brilliant assistant Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), the team battles the many villains they accidentally released from Swellview prison years ago.

The series is developed and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak. Cooper Barnes and Jake Farrow serve as executive producers; Jace Norman produces. Danger Force was created by Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen.

Production on behalf of Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.