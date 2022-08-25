‘Dancing With The Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Joining Season 31

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Heidi D'Amelio, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’amelio attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers.

Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another.

Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing for his ABC special Step … Into the Movies with Derek and Julianne.

Heidi D’Amelio is a social media star in her own right: The D’Amelio Family also has a YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers.

TMZ was first to report the casting. A spokesperson for the show would not comment.

DWTS will stream on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.