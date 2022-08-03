‘Dancing With The Stars’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - This season's remaining four couples will dance and compete in their final two rounds of dances in the live season finale where one will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, IMAN SHUMPERT

The ballroom opens up in September on Disney+.

The streamer announced today that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere Sept. 19.

Tyra Banks will return as host and will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro.

Len Goodman will be back on the judges’ dais, along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars, which is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, received a two-year pickup and will become the first live series to debut on the service. It is also believed to be the first live streaming reality show in the U.S., marking another milestone for direct-to-consumer platforms.

Disney brass certainly hope that DWTS’ big following will translate into new viewers — and ultimately additional subscribers — for the platform. DWTS is a unique family show that fits well on Disney+, and the show’s signature Disney-themed nights will create synergy opportunities for the platform which carries the movies showcased on the program.