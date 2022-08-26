‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31

Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year?

Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account.

Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding (which he coauthored) to help with his training.

“Even though I could call him anytime, I was too proud,” Baena told the magazine. His mom is Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper, Mildred. “My dad is old school, he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I love the word honor, and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?”

An ABC spokesperson declined comment.

News of his participation comes a day after Deadline revealed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy. The two will compete against one another, though Charli definitely has the edge: she’s a trained hoofer.

DWTS will stream on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.