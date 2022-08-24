Dana Honor Launches Production Company, Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Dana Honor, a respected TV producer and development executive, has signed an exclusive overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Under the pact, Honor will develop and produce projects across various platforms under her newly launched Defining Eve Productions banner.

Honor spent five years as a key executive producer at Aaron Kaplan’s indie studio Kapital Entertainment. Throughout her tenure, she executive produced over 300 episodes of television and produced 24 pilots, with 14 of those going to series. Her extensive series executive producing credits while at Kapital include ABC’s A Million Little Things and Women of the Movement, CBS’ The Neighborhood, Starz’s Shining Vale and NBC’s American Auto. Honor left Kapital at the end of last year to, as she said at the time, “take a much needed break to spend time with my family before I decide what is next for me.”

Prior to her work at Kaplan, Honor served as SVP Comedy Development at 20th Century Fox Television, where she developed such comedy series as Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat, the Kapital-produced Life in Pieces and Last Man on Earth.

“Dana is an extraordinary producer with a tremendous track record of success,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “She’s the whole package—she has great taste, amazing writer relationships and she gets shows on the air!”

Said Honor, “I’m so excited for this next chapter and so grateful for the opportunity to team up with Pearlena, Erin, Vivian, Jim and the rest of the incredible UTV family. I can’t wait to dive in and help to turn amazing stories into unforgettable television.”

Honor is repped by Logan Clare at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.