‘Damian Lewis: Spy Wars’ EP Ian Lamarra Departs Alaska TV To Set Up Soho Studios Entertainment

Damian Lewis: Spy Wars and GamesMaster exec producer Ian Lamarra has left Alaska TV, the company he co-founded in 2011, to launch talent-led TV, podcast and live events producer Soho Studios Entertainment.

The company, which has already built up a slate and is being repped by WME, will be based in Lamarra’s Glasgow hometown and have a Soho office.

Soho’s initial focus will be on premium factual, factual entertainment and true crime, with Soho seeking investment from backers and launching with Money Group Entertainment CEO Francis Ridley and former Objective Productions MD Paul Sandler as Co-Directors.

Lamarra oversaw the likes of Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, In The Footsteps of Killers with Emilia Fox and E4’s Trevor McDonald-led GamesMaster reboot during his Alaska tenure, along with a Channel 5 documentary about Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle. He was previously a Creative Director at Avalon and Head of Development at Tiger Aspect.

Bringing TV, audio and live events under one vertical was the driving force behind the decision, Lamarra said.

“I am excited to be launching this creative studio where I can build IP with, and around, the most interesting and exciting talent from across the world then exploit across multiple platforms,” he added. “We can bring broadcasters the very best, fully tied up, ‘idea plus talent’ packages”