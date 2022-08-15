You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Carmelo Anthony Docuseries In Works From Westbrook Studios, Falkon & Creative 7: “It’s Time For My Truth”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO/HBO Max Layoffs Hit Max Reality, Acquisitions, Casting & International; Amy Gravitt & Sarah Aubrey Get New Duties In Reorg
Read the full story

Nexstar Says Average CW Viewer Is 58, And Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

CW Nexstar

During a call with analysts today, executives from Nexstar Media Group revealed how they hope to turn the CW into more of a cost-conscious broadcast network that appeals to a broader audience. Turns out the CW is a lot closer to that goal than anyone might have imagined.

The reality, according to Nexstar President and COO Tom Carter, is that the average CW viewer is 58 years old — which he thinks is why the broadcast network is also the lowest rated among all five. Since the CW is home to such teen faves as Riverdale, All American and The Flash, news of its 50-something appeal elicited more than a few laughs online.

“I would have laughed if the average age was 40,” wrote Mike Royce, the former EP on One Day at a Time, on Twitter. “58 is true comic genius.”

Related Story

The CW Will Be A Profitable Network By 2025, With Broader And Cheaper Programming, New Owners At Nexstar Signal

Royce went on to suggest that his old TNT comedy Men of a Certain Age serves as a lead-out to Riverdale.

For what it’s worth, younger viewers tend to stream CW programming — not watch it day and date on their living room Samsungs.

Nexstar today confirmed it is set to take a 75% ownership stake in the CW, with previous 50-50 owners Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery each retaining 12.5%. The transaction will formally close in the next few weeks.

Carter went on to say during this morning’s call that the demographic focus of the CW will also change over time. The promise was to make the CW profitable by 2025.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad