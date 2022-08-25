Curiosity Orders Supersized Wildlife Series ‘Giants’; Adventurer & Filmmaker Dan O’Neill To Host

EXCLUSIVE: Curiosity will explore supersized wildlife in its latest original commission. The global factual streamer has ordered a five-part series called Giants.

Billed as epic in scope, the series will circle the globe to find the biggest beasts to have walked the planet and unlock

their evolutionary secrets. Off The Fence, which has provided several shows for Curiosity, is producing.

Giants will premiere on Curiosity’s streamer CuriosityStream in 2023.

British wildlife filmmaker, LGBTQIA+ activist, and host Dan O’Neill will lead an adventurous team of experts, experts, including field biologists, bioengineers, and animal behaviorists, “to explore how these formidable creatures managed to achieve such massive proportions and what processes drive such extremes of nature.”

Among the creatures explored are the the Savanna elephant and its ancient predecessor, and the anaconda and Titanoboa snake, which lived just after the extinction of the dinosaurs. The latest science and cutting-edge CGI will aim to connect the dots between the behemoths that have roamed the natural world and explore how to protect their habitats for the future.

Filming locations include countries in Africa and Australia, where O’Neill track down, observe and measure the largest examples of each living giant.

“Filming Giants brought me back to the adventurous programming I watched as a kid, that inspired me to go outside, learn about the natural world, and become a zoologist,” said O’Neill. “We explored parts of the globe I’d never seen, came within hair-raising distance of some truly formidable creatures, and worked with ardent local conservationists that gave us so much hope for the future survival of threatened animals and their habitats.”

“These evolutionary stories of resilience and survival, combined with the incredible visual elements of the production, promise to make Giants an epic series that Curiosity viewers are going to love,” said Jorge Franzini, Curiosity’s VP of Original Content, Development, and Programming.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the talented filmmakers at Off The Fence, and can’t wait for our viewers to meet Dan O’Neill, our brilliant travel companion on this adventure.”

“It has been a joy to see Dan come to life in this series by bringing such a candid authenticity on his journey to find these incredible animals,” said Stefanie Fischer, Managing Director, Sales for Off The Fence. “The CGI brings us back in time allowing viewers to really visualize the scale of these remarkable giants. We know this will appeal to more than just natural history buyers and audiences, but those that are interested in adventure, travel, science, and exploration.”

Loren Baxter is executive producer for OTF, with Franzini doing the same for Curiosity.