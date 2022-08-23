‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed For 12th Season By HBO

Pretty, pretty, pretty good news from HBO: Curb Your Enthusiasm starring the inimitable Larry David is returning for a 12th season.

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” said HBO Programming EVP Amy Gravitt in a statement. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

Launched in 2001, Curb stars the Seinfeld co-creator as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” added David in a statement. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Executive producers are David, Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer while co-executive producers are Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey.

David is repped by WME.