Curate Signs Creators Torrey Speer, Nora McInerny & Katie O’Brien For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Creators Torrey Speer, Nora McInerny and Katie O’Brien have signed with Curate for management.

Speer received WGA and PGA award nominations this year for her work on Apple TV’s The Morning Show, where she served as supervising producer on the first two seasons of the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon drama series. Speer broke into television writing as an assistant in the writers rooms for NBC’s Friday Night Lights and Parenthood before going on to write for three seasons of A&E’s Bates Motel starring Vera Farmiga. She later wrote for Youtube’s original drama series Impulse directed by Doug Liman.

McInerny’s writing career began in 2014 when the obituary she wrote with her husband Aaron went viral, revealing his true identity as Spider-Man and his cause of death as a radioactive spider bite that led to his demise from brain cancer. Since then, she has published multiple novels including her memoir, It’s Okay to Laugh: (Crying is Cool Too), No Happy Endings, and The Hot Young Widows Club: Lessons on Survival from the Front Lines of Grief. McInerny is also the creator and host of the critically acclaimed podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny’s next book, Bad Vibes Only, will be released in October 2022.

Multi-hyphenate writer, actress and comedienne O’Brien is one of the creators, writers, and executive producers of hit comedy series Teachers, which ran for three seasons on TV Land. She previously wrote for Will Arnett- produced animated series Your Daily Horoscope, Jon Stewart’s HBO special Night of Too Many Stars and most recently the Disney+ upcoming limited series The Clauses, based on the 1994 Tim Allen movie The Santa Clause. She’s also appeared in Key and Peele sketches and Judd Apatow’s The Bubble.

The trio are the first creators announced by the recently launched firm. They join Curate’s roster that includes Jac Schaeffer (Wandavision), Heidi Schreck (What The Constitution Means To Me), Our Lady J (Transparent, Pose), Laura Eason (Three Women), Oren Uziel (The Lost City), Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World Dominion), Sarah Lampert (Ginny and Georgia) and Emily St. John Mandel (Station 11).

Speer is repped by CAA, McInerny by Grace Kallis, and O’Brien by Verve.