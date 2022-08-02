‘CSI: Vegas’: Sara Amini & Joel Johnstone Join Season 2 Cast As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: CSI: Vegas has set its medical examiner team. Sara Amini (Future Man) and Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are set for recurring roles in the second season of CBS’ sequel to the groundbreaking 2000 series.

Amini will recur as Sonya, a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner. Johnstone will play Jack, Sonya’s intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner.

Season 1 opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. Petersen and Fox won’t be returning for the second season.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

Amini previously recurred on Hulu’s Future Man and CBS All Access series The Twilight Zone, and she’ll next be seen in the Hulu feature Mack & Rita. She is repped by Gersh and Vault Entertainment.

Currently, Johnstone is filming Season 5 of the Prime Video comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor also recently guest starred on S.W.A.T., The Resident, Snowfall and LA’s Finest, and has recurred on HBO’s The Newsroom. He is reppeds by A3 Artists Agency and Magnolia Entertainment.