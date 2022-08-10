Crown Media Family Networks Has A New Name

EXCLUSIVE: No more talk about crowns over at the home of the Hallmark Channel. The company, formerly known as Crown Media Family Networks, now has a new name: Hallmark Media.

The plan for the company is to more closely align itself with the legacy brand of parent, Hallmark Cards.

“The iconic Hallmark brand and our purpose-driven mission to help people lead caring, connected lives full of meaningful moments will drive everything we do,” said Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, in a statement. “The beloved Hallmark brand is associated with positivity, kindness, celebrations, and traditions—all of which are the underpinnings of our content and core values. With these attributes as our foundation, it only makes sense that our company name lead with the Hallmark brand.”

Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, as well as streaming service Hallmark Movies Now. Its flagship network, Hallmark Channel, recently closed out the second quarter as the second most-watched entertainment cable network in total day among Women 18+, as well as No. 1 on weekends.