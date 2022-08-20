Croatia’s ‘Safe Place’ Take Top Honors at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival

Eight films battled it out in competition at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival, but Austrian director Sebastian Meise’s jury—including French director Lucile Hadžihalilović , Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Serbian actor Milan Marić and Israeli producer Katriel Schory—spread the love quite widely.

By far the critics’ darling, Juraj Lerotić’s powerful suicide drama Safe Place was a popular choice for the big winner, with plaudits for Berlin/Sundance title Klondike and Cannes favorite Corsage.

The winners were…

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film

Safe Place, dir: Juraj Lerotić (Croatia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director

Maryina Er Gorbach, dir: Klondike (Ukraine/Turkey)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress

Vicky Krieps, Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/Germany/France)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor

Juraj Lerotić, Safe Place (Croatia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary Film

Museum of the Revolution, Srđan Keča (Serbia, Croatia/Czech Republic)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary Film

We, … Composition, Visar Jusufi (Kosovo, Germany)

Human Rights Award

Bigger than Trauma, dir: Vedrana Pribačić (Croatia_

Special jury mention (For Documentary)

Fragile Memory, dir: Igor Ivanko (Ukraine/Slovakia)

Special Jury Mention (For Short Documentary Film)

Babajanja, dir: Ante Zlatko Stolica (Croatia)