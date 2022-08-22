Shane Paul McGhie Steps Into Suretone Pictures & Lionsgate Horror Thriller ‘Creepers’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Shane Paul McGhie is stepping in for actor Skylan Brooks as one of the leads in the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror title Creepers which is shooting in Bulgaria.

Suretone

The pic directed by music video and commercial filmmaker Marc Klasfeld, follows a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded-up, seemingly abandoned hotel. However, they encounter danger at every turn in the form of a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking to find a legendary hidden treasure – as well as a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all.

Lionsgate

McGhie will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who is not doing a good job of hiding his true feelings for Cora, a young woman in the group played by Francesca Reale. Cora is a parkour expert and the key in the group who opens doors wherever they’re closed while keeping everyone honest.

McGhie plays Landon in the After franchise, and starred in the Paramount comedy What Men Want. He was also one of the leads in the 4x Emmy nominated Netflix limited series Unbelievable opposite Toni Collette, Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever. He also stars in Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut comedy El Tonto.

Jordan Schur, CEO and Chairman of Suretone Pictures, is producing Creepers. Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate are co-funding the adventure/horror film, based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Morrell. The author is renowned for First Blood and other books which were adapted into the films that make up the Sylvester Stallone Rambo franchise.

McGhie is repped by Innovative Artists.