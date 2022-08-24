‘Creepers’: Brennan Keel Cook & Cat Shank Board Adventure-Horror Pic From Suretone Pictures And Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Brennan Keel Cook (The Pale Blue Eye) and newcomer Cat Shank are the latest additions to the cast of Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate’s horror film Creepers, marking the feature debut of veteran music video and commercial director Marc Klasfeld. They join an ensemble which also includes the previously announced Jake Manley, Adeline Rudolph, Francesca Reale, Laurence O’Fuarain, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet, Kai Caster and Shane Paul McGhie.

The film currently in production in Bulgaria is based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Morrell, which Stephen Susco adapted for the screen. It tells the story of a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded-up, seemingly abandoned hotel, only to encounter danger at every turn in the form of a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking to find a legendary hidden treasure – as well as a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all.

Cook is playing Mack, a member of the Scavengers, who are the competing group of urban explorers to the Creepers and who terrorize the Creepers in the Paragon hotel. In her feature debut, Shank will portray the photojournalist Beth, who encounters the Creepers and Scavengers while trapped inside the Paragon. Jordan Schur is producing Creepers for Suretone Pictures.

Keel appeared opposite Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane and Riz Ahmed in Michael Pearce’s film Encounter for Prime Video, and has also been seen on such series as Snowfall, Fear the Walking Dead, Baskets, The Rookie, How to Be a Vampire and The Grinder. Other upcoming projects for the actor include Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller Fast Charlie and Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. He is repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and Robert Stein Management.