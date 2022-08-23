Creative Arts Emmys Sets First Group Of Presenters

The Television Academy on Tuesday announced its first batch of presenters for this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be held over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

The first group features some 2022 Emmy nominees including W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby), Colman Domingo (Euphoria; Fear the Walking Dead), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) and Randy Rainbow (The Randy Rainbow Show).

Other presenters include Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer (Cheer), Skylar Astin (So Help Me Todd; Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance), Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead; @midnight), Jon Huertas (This Is Us), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (Cobra Kai), Simone Missick (All Rise; Iron Fist) and Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds; Reno 911!).

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater. They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 11-27.