‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Has His Academy Award And Jeep Stolen, Then Recovered

Troy Kotsur was being honored by his hometown of Mesa, Arizona. But he almost lost his biggest honor of all.

Kotsur reported on his Twitter account that a car thief hopped into his Jeep and took off. The CODA actor was to be honored Thursday for his achievement in becoming the first primarily deaf actor to win an Oscar, so he brought the trophy with him to the ceremony.

Kotsur initially said on Twitter that “a little kid” was the person behind the crime. The city police managed to track down the Jeep with the award still inside. Kotsur posed for a photo with police, thanking them for their efforts. He comes from a police family, with several relatives having worked for law enforcement.

The tweets appear to have been taken down as of midday on Sunday.