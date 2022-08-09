‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Sean Kanan Returns To ‘Miyagi-Verse’; Alicia Hannah-Kim Debuts As New Sensei In First Look Photos

Netflix has released a batch of first-look images for Season 5 of Cobra Kai featuring The Karate Kid Part III star Sean Kanan returning to the ‘Miyagi-Verse’ as Mike Barnes, and Alicia Hannah-Kim’s debut as South Korean sensei, Kim Da-Eun.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi Netflix

“As Terry Silver [Thomas Ian Griffith] calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” teased executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg about the new season at Netflix’s Tudum on Tuesday.

Mike was a villain in the third Karate Kid film but foes have become friends in the past. For example, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) is now working with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to stop the bad guys. Would be a nice twist to see Mike ally with Daniel-son but everyone will have to wait and see when Season 5 premieres on September 9.

Kim, however, has already been revealed to be part of Terry’s expansion of the Cobra Kai dojo. She bad.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Peyton List as Tory Nichols Netflix

The new season picks up following the shocking events of the All Valley Tournament that saw Terry cheat his way to a championship with Tory Nichols (Peyton List) taking the top spot. Her happiness was short-lived, however, after learning she didn’t win fair and square but what she will do with the knowledge that Terry’s cheating won her the championship—if anything at all—is as yet unknown.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

More Season 5 photos can be found below.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Netflix

Joe Seo as Kyler, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Netflix

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso Netflix

(L to R) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Nathaniel Oh as Nate, Khalil Everage as Chris Netflix

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz Netflix

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes Netflix

Oona O’Brien as Devon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols Netflix