CNN Originals Hub To Launch On Discovery+

CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery are launching a dedicated CNN Originals hub on Discovery+ domestically starting August 19.

The curated selection of library CNN content will feature over 800 hours of premium current and legacy programming CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series.



“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of discovery+,” said Chris Licht, Chairman & CEO of CNN. “Our original series have an unrivaled ability to introduce and immerse audiences in stories of the people, places and cultures that make this world so fantastic and, at times, frightening. By offering our programming through discovery+, more people can explore and experience CNN’s premium content.”



“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. “We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

The news comes ahead of WBD’s highly anticipated first earnings announcement and call as a combined company coming this afternoon. It also follow the short-lived CNN+ streaming service that was shut down weeks after launch by the network’s new owner. Warner Media and Discovery closed their merged last April, creating Warner Bros. Discovery.

CNN Original Series titles available at launch include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; The History of the Sitcom; United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The History of Comedy; and This is Life with Lisa Ling. HLN Original Series titles including How It Really Happened, Death Row Stories, The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People.

Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library will stream exclusively on discovery+. Additional CNN Films and CNN Original Series programming is available on HBO Max.

The CNN Original Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will also debut on HBO Max this fall.

“As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of CNN Original Series, this new collaboration allows us to share these smart and entertaining projects with a new and already engaged audience,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s Executive Vice President Talent and Content Development.