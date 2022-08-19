Discovery+ Launches CNN Originals Hub

The CNN Originals hub debuted on Discovery+ on Friday, as the new home for the news channel’s streaming library following the abrupt closure of CNN+.

The hub was announced earlier this month, and features over 800 episodes of content from CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Additional content will be added after their linear run on the CNN cable networks.

Some of the original content that appeared on CNN+ has popped up elsewhere. The documentary The Last Movie Stars, about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, debuted this summer on HBO Max. Chris Wallace’s talk show, one of the marquee offerings, will return in September on CNN on Sunday nights and on HBO Max.

Among the original library titles offered on the new hub are 1968: The Year That Changed America, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, American Style, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12), The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World, Crimes of the Century, Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies, Diana, Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, First Ladies, High Profits, The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2), History of the Sitcom, Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury, LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy, Lincoln: Divided We Stand Nomad with Carlton McCoy, Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2), Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2), The People v. The Klan, The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, The Redemption Project with Van Jones, The Story of Late Night, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8), Tricky Dick, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6), The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3) and Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal.

HLN Original Series titles include Beyond Reasonable Doubt, The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco, Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5), Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders, Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?, How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6), The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5), The Killer Truth, Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3), Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou, Murder Nation: Jersey Gore, Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3), Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3), Unmasking a Killer, Vengeance: Killer Coworkers, Vengeance: Killer Families, Vengeance: Killer Lovers, Vengeance: Killer Millionaires, Vengeance: Killer Neighbors, Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds and Very Scary People (Seasons 1-4).

Titles from CNN Films include 9/11, The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, The Flag, The Hunt for Planet B, The Lost Sons, Race for the Vaccine, Soul Survivor and We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World. CNN Special Reports titles include Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection.