Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93

Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media.

Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.

Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Teen Vamp, Puppet Master 5, the Feast trilogy, Piranha 3DD, Tangerine, Blue Jay, Children of the Corn: Runaway, and finally, in 2019’s Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He is survived by his sons John Gulager and Tom Gulager. John Gulager directed his father in the horror films Feast 1-3, Piranha 3DD, and Children of the Corn: Runaway.