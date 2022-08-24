Cleopatra Coleman To Play V. Stiviano In FX’s ‘The Sterling Affairs’; 6 More Cast

FX has rounded out the cast of The Sterling Affairs, its limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling amid the team’s drive to win a championship under coach Doc Rivers. Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) has been tapped to star as Sterling’s mistress V. Stiviano.

Also cast are Kelly AuCoin (Billions) as former Clippers president Andy Roeser and Austin Scott (A Jazzman’s Blues), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sheldon “Shel” Bailey (Game Shakers), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) and Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) as the NBA players caught up in the shocking events. Scott will play Blake Griffin, Nicholson will portray Chris Paul, Bailey will play D’Andre Jordan, Jackson will portray Matt Barnes, and McElveen will play JJ Reddick.

They join previously announced leads Laurence Fishburne as former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling, and Jacki Weaver as Sterling’s wife Shelly.

The Sterling Affairs is written by Gina Welch based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast reported and hosted by Ramona Shelburne. The series tells the behind-the-scenes story of Rivers and the Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60-plus years and his mistress V. Stiviano.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force is producing. The Sterling Affairs will be executive produced by Welch, Jacobson, Simpson, Shelburne and Zanne Devine. Kevin Bray will direct the first block and serve as an executive producer on those episodes. Nellie Reed of Color Force will serve as co-executive producer and Rembert Browne will serve as producer. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Coleman is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; AuCoin by Artists and Representatives and Industry Entertainment; Scott by Gersh, Soffer Entertainment and attorney Lucy Popkin; Nicholson by CESD, AC Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Bailey by MMV Agency and Art Work Entertainment; Jackson by A3 Artists Agency, Canopy Media Partners and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and McElveen by A3 Artists Agency, Sherpa Management and Framework Entertainment.