VFX Firm Cinesite Acquires Majority Stake In Canadian Animation Studio Squeeze 

Acquisitive VFX firm Cinesite has expanded its international footprint with the purchase of a majority stake in Squeeze, the Canadian animation house behind the Marvel series What If…?.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. But Denis Doré, who co-founded the Quebec City and Montreal-based studio alongside Patrick Beaulieu in 2011 will be staying on to lead the company under its own branded name alongside current CFO François Houde.

The studio is best known for its work on the Marvel series What If…? as well as the popular TV show Cracké.

“Squeeze is a fantastic addition,” Cinesite Group CEO Antony Hunt said in a statement. “Not only for its successful original IP Cracké and for its world-class animation portfolio, but also for its mocap capabilities and scale, and the opportunity to further enhance a dynamic Montreal-based hub for the Cinesite group as a rapidly growing family entertainment powerhouse.”

Squeeze co-founder Denis Doré added: “I’m very pleased to see Squeeze join a leading group like Cinesite, we share a common vision of creation and commercialisation of original animation content and, most importantly, fundamental values such as excellence, humility and integrity.”

Doré’s statement continued: “Besides helping us strengthen our leadership position with our entertainment elite partners, this alliance will benefit our talented artists so they can deliver bigger-than-life character performances.”

Squeeze is the fifth studio to join the Cinesite group following Image Engine in 2015, Nitrogen Studios (renamed Cinesite Vancouver) in 2017, German VFX studio Trixter in 2018, and L’Atelier Animation in July.

Headquartered in London, the Cinesite Group also operates facilities in Berlin, Montreal, Munich & Vancouver. Recent projects include MGM’s The Addams Family, Paramount’s Rocketman, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel & Spider-Man: Far From Home. TV includes Game of Thrones and Netflix series The Witcher.