Chloé Zhao-Exec Produced Vincent Chin Scripted Series Adds Kogonada & Christopher Radcliff To Write & Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Participant’s Chloé Zhao-exec produced limited scripted series about Vincent Chin had found its writers and director.

Kogonada, who directed Colin Farrell-fronted feature After Yang and a number of episodes of Apple TV+’s Pachinko, and Christopher Radcliff, who wrote and directed 2018 film The Strange Ones and is a writer/producer on HBO’s Matthew McConaughey-fronted limited series A Time For Mercy, will write the series with Kogonada directing.

Deadline revealed in November that the Eternals and Nomadland director Zhao had teamed with Participant to develop the project and it is now moving further along.

It will tell the story of the tragedy of Vincent Chin’s murder and the subsequent civil rights and is being made with the help of the Chin estate and executor Helen Zia.

Related Story 'Esperanza' Environmental Activism Brazilian Scripted Series In Works At Participant

In the summer of 1982, the Chinese American engineer was assaulted at a bar and murdered by two white disgruntled autoworkers, who assumed Chin was of Japanese descent and blamed him for Japan’s success in the automotive world and for stealing their jobs. He was murdered just four days before his wedding.

Chin’s killers were given lenient sentences of probation and minimal fines. His murder sparked widespread outrage in America and thrust Asian American communities into the limelight and the nation’s raging debates on race. With exclusive access from this pivotal moment in Asian American history, the series will reveal the definitive account of a civil rights movement that matters today more than ever, when a community discovered its voice.

Zhao is executive producing with Zia, Vicangelo Bulluck, Paula Madison and Donald Young, as well as Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite.

“Kogonada’s deeply probing vision into the heart of Vincent’s story and the birth of a movement in a way that both compels and stands the test of time makes him the perfect filmmaker to capture this landmark history,” said Zia.

“We seek to consistently work with the most vital artists working today,” added Participant CEO David Linde. “We are incredibly pleased to be working with visionary filmmakers Kogonada and Chloé Zhao, who together will bring their incredibly insightful artistic lenses to this vital story, so relevant to our contemporary world.”