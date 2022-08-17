‘Feud’: Chloë Sevigny To Star As C.Z. Guest, Joins Naomi Watts In ‘Capote’s Women’ Season 2 For FX

EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Sevigny has been tapped as a lead opposite Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B. Reps for FX and 29th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, Feud 2 chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975.

The list of top socialites in Capote’s inner circle included Babe Paley (Watts), wife of CBS head Bill Paley; Slim Keith; C.Z. Guest (Sevigny); Pamela Churchill Harriman, ex-wife of Winston’s son and future wife of Slim’s husband; Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy; and Gloria Guinness.

Guest, who died in 2003 at the age of 83, was a well known fashion designer, socialite and actress who had a newspaper column about gardening and published a book on the subject.

La Côte Basque‘s characters were thinly disguised versions of Capote’s female confidants and exposed their shocking secrets and scandals, from adultery to murder. Its publication destroyed Capote’s friendships, with all of his swans cutting him off, as well as his reputation and his social standing.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced/produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions. Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall, with other high-profile actors expected to join Oscar-nominated Sevigny and Watts.

Sevigny recently starred in Hulu’s limited series The Girl From Plainville and had a major role in Season 2 of Netflix’s Russian Doll. She will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face. She is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.