Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo Joins FX As Senior VP Development

Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has joined FX as senior vice president of development. She will report to Gina Balian and Nick Grad, the presidents of original programming.

“Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment,” said Grad and Balian in a joint statement. “We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions,” Chukudebelu Igwilo said. “I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”

Prior to joining FX, Chukudebelu Igwilo was a VP of original programming, drama at HBO Max. She oversaw The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, the reboot of Gossip Girl, various DC Comics projects including the spinoff of The Suicide Squad franchise, Peacemaker, and the adaptation of the graphic novel DMZ starring Rosario Dawson.

Before joining HBO Max, she was at NBCUniversal’s cable television studio, Universal Content Production as VP of development. She started her entertainment career in New York working in feature film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line Cinema.