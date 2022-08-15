Charlie Hall Books Trio Of TV & Film Roles Including ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Spot

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Single Drunk Female) has booked a trio of TV and film projects with HBO Max and Disney+.

Hall is currently in production for Jordan Weiss’ NewLine/HBOMax feature, Sweethearts, opposite Kieran Shipka and Nico Hiraga. He will portray the character of Simon, a hometown hero who was the star of his high school football team, but unfortunately, he was a big fish in a small pond.

The romantic comedy tells the story of two first-year college students who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with them over “Drunksgiving” – the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.

Sweethearts is written by Jordan Weiss and executive producer Dan Brier; Weiss will also direct. Erik Feig and Jessica Switch are producing and Julia Hammer and Samie Kim Falvey are executive producing on behalf of PictureStart.

Hall will also season arc on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. He portrays Andrew, a student at Essex College in Season 2.

The series gives an inside look at the college experience from the point of view of four students (played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) who will now be heading into their sophomore year in Season 2. As the show’s title implies, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the core four’s affairs but expands beyond that to include the struggles and hardships of the college experience.

Noble serves as showrunner and executive produces with Kaling along with Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Matt Warburton. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max.

Hall will also have a recurring role in the Disney+ series Big Shot for Season 2. He will portray the character of Nick, the star player on the basketball team at the all-boys school Belford High and he and Louise get off to a rough start when their paths cross.

Created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett, in Big Shot, after getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

Hall is the youngest son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall. He was seen most recently appeared in Peacock’s hit series Bel-Air, and Freeform’s Single Drunk Female. On the feature side, Hall can be seen in the Netflix feature film Moxie, directed by and starring Amy Poehler.

He is also developing, along with Sony and Freevee, Sorry, Charlie, a scripted show based on his web series of the same name.

Hall is repped by CAA and Untitled.