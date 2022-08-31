Charlbi Dean Death “A Shock And A Tragedy,” Says ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Ostlund

Ruben Ostlund, the Swedish director of the Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness that should have marked a breakthrough in the career of co-star Charlbi Dean, has posted a touching tribute to the actor-model who died Monday of an undisclosed sudden illness.

“Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Ostlund writes in an Instagram post today. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiance Luke.”

Dean was engaged to be married to her fiancé of three years, actor-model Luke Volker.

Triangle of Sadness, which features Dean in a cast that also includes Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has been selected for the 2022 New York Film Festival. Acquired by Neon out of Cannes, it’s set for an October 7 theatrical release in the U.S.

Prior to Triangle of Sadness, Dean was best known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on The CW’s DC Comics-based series Black Lightning. Born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, Dean began modeling at age 6 and got her screen start in the 2010 South African boarding-school comedy Spud, starring John Cleese and Troye Sivan from writer-director Donovan Marsh. She reprised her role for the 2013 sequel and went on to appear in the films Death Race 3: Inferno (2013), Blood in the Water (2016), Don’t Sleep (2017) and Porthole (2018).