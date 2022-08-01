Former Channel 4 Deputy Programmes Boss Kelly Webb-Lamb Launches Mothership Productions

Channel 4’s former Deputy Programmes Chief Kelly Webb-Lamb has launched a non-scripted production outfit with two former Channel 4 commissioners to create “global formats and ideas of scale.”

Webb-Lamb, who up until recently was the second most senior content person at the Gogglebox network, has opened Mothership Productions with Creative Director Charlotte Desai and Director of Programmes Gilly Greenslade, both of whom worked extensively with her at Channel 4 before she departed last year.

The production outfit looks set to be a key player in the booming British non-scripted TV sector, focusing on big, sellable formats, and said it already has several projects in advanced development while the team is currently pitching to broadcaster and SVoD commissioners.

Webb-Lamb was at Channel 4 for five years and deputy to Chief Content Officer Ian Katz for three, during which time she commissioned the likes of The Circle, Studio Lambert’s format that was subsequently remade for Netflix, and The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan. She used to run Banijay label Shine, overseeing hits including Hunted and The Island with Bear Grylls.

Desai, meanwhile, created Channel 4 format The Dog House, while Greenslade’s commission include Five Guys a Week and The Undateables.

Mothership has also signed experienced production exec Gudren Claire as Head of Production.

“After 25 years in the industry on both sides of the pitching/ buying table, it felt like it was time to take the leap and have a go at doing it for myself,” said Webb-Lamb. “I can’t honestly believe I’ve managed to persuade such a brilliant group of women to come along for the ride with me. We are super ambitious – and intend to make some properly great, entertaining, warm and witty programmes.”