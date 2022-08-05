CBS Promotes Mackenzie Mitchell To VP, Specials, Music & Live Events

CBS is bolstering its specials division.

The broadcast network has promoted Mackenzie Mitchell to VP, specials, music and live events.

She will oversee a “significant” portion of the specials programming production and development for CBS Entertainment’s lineup.

Mitchell reports to Jack Sussman, EVP, specials, music, live events and alternative programming. She joined CBS as a temporary assistant in the specials and live events programming department eight years ago, having previously served as a location coordinator for LMNO Productions.

As a director in the department, she worked on events such as the Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Tony Awards.

“Mackenzie literally started as a temp at CBS, answering phones and scheduling meetings, but her passion, intellect, creative instincts and keen eye for material has helped her to become one of the finest event programming executives working in television today,” said Sussman. “She has built outstanding relationships with talent and the creative community, and we’re excited to have her continue her already very successful career here at the Network. She’s a classic home-grown success story.”