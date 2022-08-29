Carrie-Anne Moss Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: The star of the near $1.8 billion grossing Matrix franchise has inked with Gersh for representation, while continuing to be repped by Hodgson Management, Viewpoint and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

The Vancouver, Canadian native recently starred in the fourth Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, and next up headlines Chocolate Lizards opposite Thomas Hayden Church and Bruce Dern.

Carrie-Anne Moss studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She also pursued a career in modeling in Europe where she was in the television show Dark Justice, which she also produced in Barcelona for its first season. Upon moving to Los Angeles, she landed gigs in the TV series Matrix (which coincidentally presaged the movie that would later make her famous), as well as Aaron Spelling’s Models Inc.

Her feature credits include Memento, The Chumscrubber, Disturbia, Red Planet, Chocolat, Unthinkable, Fireflies in the Garden among several others. Moss’ work in Christopher Nolan’s Memento earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female.

Among Moss’ TV projects are Ryan Murphy’s one hour Fox pilot Pretty Handsome, in which she played the curious wife to a cross-dressing Joseph Fiennes while dealing with her society mother-in-law Blythe Danner; CBS’s Vegas, a sin city period piece for James Mangold and Nicholas Pileggi which also starred the lawful Dennis Quaid and gaming Michael Chiklis; Marvel’s Jessica Jones as powerful and enduring attorney Jerry Hogarth opposite Krysten Ritter for show runner Melissa Rosenberg; and most recently the bi-lingual English/Norwegian detective crime series Wisting.